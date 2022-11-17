Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.94. 128,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

