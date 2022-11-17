Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 3,663 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $65.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.