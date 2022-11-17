Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 3,663 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

