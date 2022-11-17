Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 354 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,733 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 15,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

