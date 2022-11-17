Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 56,650 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 807.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plug Power Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 1,034,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081,550. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
