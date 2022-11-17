Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 354 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 15,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,047. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13.

