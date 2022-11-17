Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €41.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:COK traded down €0.46 ($0.47) on Thursday, reaching €27.84 ($28.70). 76,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €23.04 ($23.75) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($66.82). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

