Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $257.01

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$257.01 and last traded at C$257.01, with a volume of 112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$268.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The company has a market cap of C$14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$276.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$308.86.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
