Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,029,031 shares.The stock last traded at $78.48 and had previously closed at $77.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.