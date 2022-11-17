Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$306,360.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total transaction of C$306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,158 shares in the company, valued at C$127,442,282.40.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total transaction of C$356,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total transaction of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

CNQ traded down C$1.90 on Wednesday, reaching C$80.90. 5,101,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.76. The company has a market cap of C$89.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

