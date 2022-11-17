Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.26

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.26 and traded as low as C$56.79. Calian Group shares last traded at C$56.87, with a volume of 8,285 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$632.76 million and a PE ratio of 46.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at C$277,883.17.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

