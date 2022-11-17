Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

