Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
CZR traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 3,234,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $102.92.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
