CAE (TSE:CAE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at C$28.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.05. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

