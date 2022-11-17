Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

In other news, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at $968,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anup Marda bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 212,873 shares of company stock worth $210,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 105.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 352,461 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 226,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 26,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.55. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

