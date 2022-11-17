C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in C3.ai by 24.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C3.ai Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE AI traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 1,398,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.82. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

