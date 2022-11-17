Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.59

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.02), with a volume of 47,551 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.58. The company has a market cap of £9.74 million and a PE ratio of -20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In related news, insider Chris Sedwell purchased 113,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($3,992.04).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

