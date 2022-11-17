BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BWP Trust Stock Performance

OTC BUNNF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. BWP Trust has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About BWP Trust

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

