Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $12.80. Burnham shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.66 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

