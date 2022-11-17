Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,937.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on BURBY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.17) to GBX 2,190 ($25.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BURBY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.