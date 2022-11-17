Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Julio Garros Sells 1,017 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bunge Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BG opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

