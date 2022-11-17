Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,150.3 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.