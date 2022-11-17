Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,150.3 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
