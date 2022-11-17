BTIG Research Lowers Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target to $2.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 183.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SMFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Sema4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,059. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

