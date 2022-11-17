BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,290. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

