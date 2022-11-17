BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.54 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

