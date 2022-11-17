BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.42 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.35. 9,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

