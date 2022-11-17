BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Profile

NVS traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

