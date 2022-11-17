BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

