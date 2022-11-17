Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 527,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,039. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
