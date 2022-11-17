Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 574 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $285.44 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.18 and a 200-day moving average of $293.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.