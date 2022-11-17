Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,164 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 769.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

