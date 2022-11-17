Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 10,519 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

