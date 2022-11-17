Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 10,519 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.