Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

