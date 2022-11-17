Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

