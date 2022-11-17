Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 293 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 4.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL stock opened at $239.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $396.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.35.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

