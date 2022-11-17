Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,161,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,272,681 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

