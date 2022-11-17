Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

