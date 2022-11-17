Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,016 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.85 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

