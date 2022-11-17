Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 44 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $305.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.38.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.