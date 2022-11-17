Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.40

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.40 and traded as high as C$62.39. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$61.60, with a volume of 1,675,091 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$94.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.40.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
