Brokers Offer Predictions for Phunware, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Phunware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Phunware has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

In related news, Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phunware by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

