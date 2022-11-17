Brokers Offer Predictions for China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) – Greenridge Global raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for China Automotive Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

CAAS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

