Brokers Issue Forecasts for J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JJSF. CL King lifted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Shares of JJSF opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 113.82%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

