Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canaan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canaan in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million.

Canaan Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CAN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Canaan has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $536.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

