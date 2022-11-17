Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,233,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $31,368,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,546,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,540,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

