Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $11.92

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
SolarWinds Trading Down 6.5 %
SWI opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
