Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $11.92

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Trading Down 6.5 %

SWI opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.