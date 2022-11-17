Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$19.36

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at C$316,647,219. In other news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. Also, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 2.0 %

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Shares of FRU opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.