Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($97.94) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

BMWYY opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

