Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Shares Up 0.1%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

