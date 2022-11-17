Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,643 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 271,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 184,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.